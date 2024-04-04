It’s quite a worrying time at the moment for Everton as the club’s future is up in smoke regarding their financial takeover, and they also have a point deduction looming.

Everton faced a significant setback when they received a 10-point deduction for violating profit and sustainability regulations in November, later reduced to six points in February.

This penalty stemmed from exceeding their permitted losses by £19.5 million. Now, they’re undergoing a second hearing that might lead to additional consequences. The outcome of this hearing is anticipated to be disclosed by Monday, April 8th.

The Toffees have also recently disclosed a loss totaling £89.1 million, adding to their previous losses of £45 million in 2021/22 and £121 million in 2020/21.

Despite Sean Dyche’s side battling hard for most of the season, they have failed to win since the middle of December, and when you factor in their point deduction it’s no wonder why Everton fans are biting their nails as they face the possibility of being relegated from the Premier League for the first time ever.

Everton on the brink of relegation as further point deductions loom

Dominic Calvert-Lewin broke a 22-game goal drought to earn Everton a vital point away at Newcastle United earlier this week to move the Toffees on to 26 points and increase the gap to the drop zone to four points.

With a second point deduction in the works, the team’s performance on the pitch might not even be enough to keep the Blues up.

Even more worryingly, there is potential of a third points deduction after the recent disclosing of their accounts, according to Football Insider.