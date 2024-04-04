Liverpool and Manchester United eye summer move for Bayer Leverkusen Star

Liverpool and Manchester United are amongst the clubs interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

The 23-year-old is having a superb season under the guidance of Xabi Alonso and has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions from right wing back.

Leverkusen are yet to taste defeat in any competition this season and sit 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, are in the German Cup final and have a Europa League quarter final against West Ham approaching.

Is Frimpong heading to the Premier League?

The Dutch international will likely be in high demand this summer and will be available for £35m due to a release clause in his contract.

Football Insider have reported that Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the Premier League clubs interested in a potential move.

Frimpong started his career at Manchester City where he came through the ranks before joining Scottish giants Celtic in 2019 and then moving to Leverkusen in January 2021.

The report adds that Liverpool could launch a move for the wing back if their next manager decides to convert Trent Alexander Arnold into a full time midfielder.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, who is one of the leading contenders to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield does use a 3-4-3 system with wing backs.

It has been reported that any summer move for Frimpong will see his former side Celtic earn £7m with it believed they will receive 30% of any profit made on the Netherlands international when he decides to leaves the German club.

It would represent a huge profit for Celtic on a player they only paid City £350,00 for in 2019.

The right wing back has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season and will have a key role to play in the remainder of the season with a possible treble still on the cards for him and his team-mates.