Manchester United remain keen on signing Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old forward has been quite impressive for Real Madrid since joining the club and he has 15 goals across all competitions this season.

A report from Defensa Central claims that Manchester United are now prepared to offer €120 million in order to sign the player. If Real Madrid refuses to sell the player for the reported offer, Manchester United could go up to €150 million as well.

It seems that they are desperate to sign the Brazilian international in the summer.

Rodrygo has all the tools to develop into a world-class attacker and he could transform Manchester United in the attack. He will chip in with goals and creativity in the final third. He is also versatile enough to operate as the centre forward as well as a winger.

Real Madrid will not want to weaken their squad in the coming months and therefore it is quite unlikely that they will sanction the departure of the South American forward. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Will Real Madrid cash in on Rodrygo Goes?

That said, Real Madrid are expected to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer and the arrival of the French international could push Rodrygo down the pecking order. The 23-year-old will want to play regularly and if Real Madrid cannot provide him with that opportunity, he could be interested in a switch.

Manchester United need someone who can score goals for them consistently and the Brazilian would be the ideal fit. It will be interesting to see if they can get a club record deal done for the Brazilian international in the summer.