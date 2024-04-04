Manchester United and West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato claims that the French club are aware of the fact that he could move on in the summer and they do not intend to block his exit. However, they will demand €30 million for him.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United and West Ham are prepared to pay up. It is no secret that Manchester United need to bring in a combative midfielder and Fofana could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

The 25-year-old Frenchman will add physicality and defensive cover to their midfield. He could prove to be an upgrade on Sofyan Amrabat, who has been quite underwhelming since joining the Red Devils on loan.

Fofana has been linked with a move for the Premier League in the past as well and he will be keen on joining a big club like Manchester United. The Red Devils could provide him with the platform to showcase his abilities at a higher level.

Youssouf Fofana could be a bargain at €30 million

The reported €30 million asking price seems affordable for a club with Manchester United’s resources and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Manchester United have had a disappointing season by their standards and they need to improve the squad in summer if they want to compete for major trophies.

Meanwhile, West Ham need more quality in the middle of the park as well. The Frenchman could prove to be an upgrade on Tomas Soucek. He could form a quality partnership with Edson Alvarez at the heart of the West Ham midfield. Both clubs have the resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen where the 25-year-old ends up.