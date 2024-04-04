Liverpool star Mohamed Salah looked unimpressed after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided to take him off against Sheffield United.

With the Premier League leaders needing a goal at that point, the German decided to take off his best goal scorer and replace him with Harvey Elliott.

The Egyptian looked visibly upset with the decision of his manager and the reaction on his face said it all.

Salah was unhappy after being told to come off

As he approached the Liverpool dugout, the Egyptian was seen shaking his head, but it’s unclear if this was in response to the decision to remove him or because he was unhappy with his own performance.

Mo Salah’s reaction to being substituted with Liverpool needing a goal 👀 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/BM6j35jWPI — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2024

This season, in 33 games across all competitions, Salah has scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists.

The Reds won the match eventually, thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo in the second half.

However, it was brave of Klopp to take off his best goal scorer when the score was still 1-1 and the game was in the balance.

Salah has been influential yet again this season

As Klopp’s team look to win their first Premier League title since 2020 in the German’s last season, the 31-year-old is leading Liverpool in scoring this year and has been instrumental in propelling the Reds to the top of the league.

The Liverpool manager and fans would be hoping the Egyptian star is at his best in the final stages of the season with the Reds fighting for the league title as well as the Europa League.

Klopp’s comments in his post-match interview would make the situation clear and clarify why he decided to take Salah off at a crucial stage of the match.