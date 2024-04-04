Newcastle United has reportedly made a first offer for Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, according to rumors that surfaced from the Spanish media Friday night.

Despite being a right-sided center back, the 27-year-old has spent his career playing on both sides. Despite having been born in France, he has nine times represented Spain national team.

The 6′ 2″ Frenchman will be familiar with Alexander Isak because the two played together at Real Sociedad.

Eddie Howe is keen to add another defender after the serious injury to Sven Botman few weeks ago.