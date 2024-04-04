Newcastle United are keen on signing the Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

The 27-year-old defender has been linked with the move away from the Spanish club and clubs like Atletico Madrid and Napoli are securing his signature as well as per reports via SportWitness.

The defender is reportedly valued at €40 million and Newcastle would be willing to pay €30 million for him. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to accept Newcastle’s offer when it is presented.

It is no surprise that Newcastle on signing the defender this summer. They will need to bring in a quality partner for Sven Botman at the end of the season. They have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back if they want to push for European qualification next season.

Le Normand has proven his quality in the Spanish league and he certainly good enough for English football. He could be a key player for Newcastle in the coming seasons.

Robin Le Normand could fancy Newcastle move

The Magpies have an exciting project and they are one of the wealthiest clubs around Europe. The 27-year-old defender could be attracted to the idea of competing for major trophies with them in the near future.

Clubs like Atletico Madrid and Napoli will be exciting destinations for the player as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Newcastle have previously dealt with Real Sociedad when they signed Swedish international striker, Alexander Isak, and they will hope that amicable relationship between the two clubs can get the deal done.