Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been in immense form whenever he’s taken to the pitch in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old Swedish international has netted an astonishing 15 goals in 19 Premier League games in what has been a difficult campaign for the Magpies due to injuries.

Arsenal’s interest in the in-form Isak has been noted, but Newcastle manager Eddie Howe recently cautioned them against pursuing the player. Isak himself has stated that he will not entertain any more questions about his future.

With Isak’s standout performances for Newcastle, it’s unsurprising that other clubs are eyeing him.

Former Premier League midfielder Jamie O’Hara has advocated for Tottenham to consider a move and suggests a strategy to do so without overspending in order to land his signature.

Jamie O’Hara wants Spurs to do a swap deal with Newcastle for Alexander Isak

During a live broadcast on TalkSPORT on Tuesday evening, O’Hara explained his idea on how Spurs could bring Isak to the club this summer.

“[Spurs] give [Newcastle] £30m and Richarlison. I’d even throw in Djed Spence. Throw in Dane Scarlett as well, he’s young, up and coming. You’re going to lose Isak, gonna lose him. Emerson Royal, back up for Trippier.”

O’Hara’s proposal is quite intriguing to say the least as it would benefit Newcastle in a couple of ways. The Magpies need to sell players in the summer due to their financial fair play situation. Additionally, they need to bring in several additions in order to improve their overall squad depth.

Meanhwile for Tottenham, they may be in search of a successor for Harry Kane in the upcoming summer transfer window. His departure to Bayern Munich last summer left a void in the Spurs squad without a direct replacement being secured. And despite Ange Postecoglou’s men battling for fourth, it is fair to say they have lacked a proper number nine this term.