Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Manchester City draw shows Arsenal are ready to fight for the title

Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Arsenal’s draw against Manchester City at The Etihad last weekend has fuelled belief they are ready to win the Premier League title.

The Gunners followed up their point against City with a routine 2-0 victory against Luton at The Emirates on Wednesday night to move above Liverpool at the top of the table.

Last weekend’s draw ended an eight game losing streak against Pep Guardiola’s men in Manchester, and a defensive masterclass showed that Mikel Arteta’s side might have what it takes to win the title.

Are Arsenal ready to win the Premier League?

Ukrainian international Zinchenko believes Arsenal have gained confidence from the draw ahead of a crucial run of matches in the title race and a Champions League quarter final against Bayern Munich.

Speaking to The Standard he said: “Yeah, I won’t lie to you, 100 per cent, because it shows that we are ready to fight for it and we are ready to compete with the best teams in the world.