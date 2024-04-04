Postecoglou confirms Tottenham player is not happy at the club

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is not content with his situation at Tottenham, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 28-year-old Danish international has only made a few Premier League starts this season under Postecoglou, compared to being a reliable starter in the several previous seasons.

The Australian manager has recognised that the midfielder has seen limited playing time at the Tottenham Stadium this season.

Hojbjerg joined the North London club in 2020 after leaving Southampton for a £15 million fee, but it appears that his time in North London is drawing to an end.

He has only played for the first team for barely more than 1,200 minutes overall, despite making 32 appearances.

Tottenham midfielder has decided to leave

The former Bayern Munich midfielder is apparently set to leave Spurs during the summer transfer window.

In order to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer, Daniel Levy and Postecoglou are already considering his possible exit before his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

The arrival of Postecoglou changed the Spurs career of a number of players. Some have gone on to excel under the former Celtic manager and taken their game to a new level.

While some have been considered not good enough to be a part of his plans.

According to Football.London, the manager of Tottenham recently discussed Hojbjerg’s dissatisfaction:

“No, he’s doing all he can. He mentioned he is training well and he’s not happy he hasn’t played enough. I understand that,” admitted the manager of Spurs.

“There are probably other players in there who are equally as unhappy that they haven’t been playing. That’s OK. I understand that, they’re human beings.

“What I look at is how are they training, what their attitude is like and when presented with their opportunity are they ready to contribute? Pierre certainly has been, but there are others in that boat as well.”

Tottenham midfielder is attracting interest from Spain and Italy

Last winter, he was on the verge of leaving North London after Atletico Madrid showed interest, but the move fell through, and he decided to stay with the team.

Now his departure is looking like a certainty as Juventus have also shown interest in his services.

The Premier League club may have to accept a lower fee given Hojbjerg’s contractual circumstances.

Spurs will be hoping that the Dane has a strong Euros, which will allow a bidding battle for his services, but there won’t be a lack of interest in him.