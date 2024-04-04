Stefan Ortega wants his future resolved this summer

Stefan Ortega has reached an impasse with Manchester City over a new contract plunging his future into doubt.

Ortega has filled the void left by Ederson who suffered a thigh injury against Liverpool at Anfield and has put in a string of impressive performances including in Wednesday night’s win against Aston Villa.

The German has registered five clean sheets in all competitions this season with two coming in the Premier League and the other three in the FA Cup.

The 31-year-old joined City from German side Arminia Bielefeld in 2022 and has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Ortega’s City future in doubt?

The German’s contract expires in 2025 and City will have to take a decision on the goalkeeper’s future or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Mail Sport reports that contract talks have ground to a halt with discussions having been ongoing for over six months.

They state that there are understood to be differences over the financial side of the deal and the length of any proposed contract.

It’s believed the German wants the opportunity to be a number one at the highest possible level with that chance highly unlikely to come at The Etihad.

The report adds that Ortega is now likely to demand a resolution to his future this summer when he will have just one year remaining on his current deal.

Ederson was expected to return against Aston Villa and it remains to be seen whether he is back for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace, or if Ortega will have another chance to showcase his ability.

The Brazilian has missed City’s last four games and Pep Guardiola will hope his first choice goalkeeper is back soon as the title race reaches a crucial stage.