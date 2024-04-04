Tottenham considering remarkable move for Man United’s expensive signing

Tottenham could make a move for Manchester United’s expensive centre-back Harry Maguire.

According to a report in Fichajes, Tottenham might make a surprising attempt to sign Maguire during the summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou, the manager of Spurs, wants to add an experienced defender because the team mostly has young players at centre-back.

As a result, the club’s think tank has identified the seasoned Englishman as a potential target for the next season.

Since joining Manchester United in 2019, Maguire has had several highs and lows.

He has experienced it all, from captaining the team to fighting for a position in the starting lineup. But during the last 12 months, things have been improving for him.

Erik ten Hag’s trust has been restored by the England international.

Tottenham want to add experience in defense

He hasn’t been the clear favourite, but he has made 25 appearances so far this season, with two goals and as many assists.

Maguire has been a fantastic asset to the team and has lately witnessed a rise in his form and value.

He can read the game well and make key interceptions. The England international excels at winning aerial battles and blocking shots.

Maguire is sought after by Tottenham Hotspur because of his vast experience and leadership abilities.

His arrival will provide the defense much-needed depth to Spurs but signing him will not be easy.

Tottenham will find it difficult to sign Maguire

Because of his recent stellar performances, Manchester United are not aggressively trying to get rid of him.

They will thus seek a higher fee for the defender. Furthermore, Maguire might not be the best match for the playing style of Spurs.

Because Ange Postecoglou likes to play with a high backline, defenders must be quick and focused. The Englishman lacks the necessary quickness to catch up in that sense and is somewhat sluggish.

His actual strength lies in playing under pressure when the opposition are constantly attacking and putting crosses through the wide areas.