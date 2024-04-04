Tottenham Hotspur are keen to acquire a natural number nine in the summer after they failed to find a replacement for Harry Kane last summer.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a surprising bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, considering the Magpie’s financial constraints.

While Eddie Howe may be reluctant to part ways with the Swedish player, Newcastle might need to entertain offers to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations.

In what has been a challenging season for Newcastle United due to injuries, the 24-year-old Swedish international has impressively scored 15 goals in just 19 Premier League starts.

Recently, TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara, a former Premier League midfielder, has voiced support for Tottenham to contemplate making a move. He suggested Spurs should swap four players and offer £30 million to Newcastle in an attempt to land the in-form striker.

Pundit says “no chance” Alexander Isak leaves Newcastle for Tottenham

In contrast, fellow TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist believes there is “no chance” Isak leaves Newcastle to join Spurs.

The former Rangers manager explained: “I would be very surprised unless Isak fancied the move [to Spurs] that it would happen. He might fancy the move because he’s, without doubt, going to have a better chance at this moment in time of winning things, particularly the league, but if he wants to hang around for the project and it is a project, he’d have to weigh all that up.

“It did make me smile when Spurs were linked. With all due respect, he’s not going to leave Newcastle for Tottenham. No chance!”

Tottenham Hotspur aren’t the only London club linked with the Swede. Additionally, Arsenal are said to be eyeing a move for the 24-year-old, who is said to be valued at around £100 million.