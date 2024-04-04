Tottenham are believed to be the latest club tracking Leicester City’s star midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall is having a superb season as the Foxes aim to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking following relegation last season, but find themselves in an intense promotion battle with Leeds and Ipswich.

The 25-year-old has been at Leicester since the age of eight and has scored 11 goals and provided 13 assists so far this season.

Dewsbury-Hall to leave Leicester this summer?

The midfielder is under contract until 2027 but it’s been reported that Leicester may have to cash in on their academy star after announcing losses of almost £90m earlier this week.

Even if Enzo Maresca’s men get promoted it’s been reported that might not be enough to stop them from having to sell their star man.

The Foxes saw many players move on following their relegation but will be desperate to keep hold of Dewsbury-Hall who has been nominated for the Championship Player of The Season Award.

The midfielder won’t be thinking about his future until the summer comes around as he will be fully focused on Leicester’s bid to return to the Premier League with just seven games of the season left.

Maresca’s side sit third in the table as it stands, two points off leaders Ipswich with a game in hand.

Brighton had a bid rejected for Dewsbury-Hall in January and are believed to still hold their interest in the midfielder.

talkSPORT reports that Spurs could make a move for the Leicester star as they look to add to their midfield options with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg expected to leave at the end of the season.

The north London club have done business with Leicester before when they signed James Maddison last summer and the clubs are believed to still have a good relationship.

The reports adds that Dewsbury-Hall is valued at £45m.