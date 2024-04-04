Conor Gallagher scores to give Chelsea the lead against Manchester United inside 5 minutes.

Enzo plays a great pass to Gusto who puts a cross in. His pass is deflected off Varane and falls nicely for the Chelsea captain.

Gallagher proceed to side-foot it first time into the back of the net, right from underneath of Andre Onana.

The goalkeeper really should have done better to stop that, but it is another mistake leading to a goal for the former Inter Milan goalkeeper.

Watch the goal below: