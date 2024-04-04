Watch: Garnacho gives Manchester United the lead against Chelsea

Manchester United have turned the game against Chelsea on its head after going from 2-0 down to now leading 3-2 on an astonishing night at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been quite simply a ridiculous start to the second half with both sides trading attacks after attacks.

In the 67th minute Manchester United winger Antony produced arguably the assist of the season as the Brazilian played an awesome outside of the left-foot cross to Alejandro Garnacho in the box.

The Argentinian made sure to latch onto the exquisite pass from his teammate and he nonchalantly headed the ball home upon crashing into the Chelsea goalkeeper.