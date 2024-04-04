Watch: Sheffield United find an equaliser against Liverpool

It has been quite the tricky game this evening for Liverpool against bottom of the league Sheffield United.

Despite being at the opposite ends of the table, Sheffield United conjured up two brilliant chances in the opening 75 seconds at Anfield but were unable to take those opportunities.

Since that point Liverpool have piled on the pressure but the home side took the lead through an error from Blades stopper Ivo Grbic. The Croatian goalkeeper slammed the ball against Darwin Nunez and the ball ricocheted into the back of the net in the 17th minute.

And now Sheffield United have a fortuitous goal for themselves as Gustavo Hamer headed the ball onto Conor Bradley and the ball trickled into the back of the net.