Arsenal face competition from Man United and PSG to sign £100 million midfielder

As per The Sun, Arsenal are vying with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

According to several reports, the Magpies may have to let go of some of their best players this summer in order to balance their budget and fulfill FFP obligations.

It is therefore possible that Guimaraes will be sold in order to clear their financial burden, alongside Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who the Gunners really like.

Arsenal had targeted Bruno Guimaraes in the past

Although Guimaraes was long adored by Arsenal, he moved to Newcastle United during the winter transfer window in 2022, in a move worth £35 million.

Newcastle may now have to sell him, providing an opportunity to make up for that missed transfer.

Manchester United, PSG and Arsenal are all in the running for Guimaraes.

The French champions are expected to be the favourite to sign the Brazilian international midfielder.

PSG are desperate to sign a well-known name as they prepare to lose their best player, Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal face fierce competition from PSG

According to reports, the French giants are prepared to make a move for Guimaraes in an effort to allay the disappointment of their supporters over Mbappe’s departure.

It seems that for last one year, they have been following the Newcastle United midfielder.

Guimaraes is interested in competing in the Champions League. Arsenal and PSG will most likely provide it next season, but Man United are unlikely to.

Ultimately, it could depend on which of the two teams the 26-year-old wants to play for.

He performed quite well in the French league when he played for Lyon, therefore there are rumours that he would rather go back there.

This would be a huge blow for Newcastle but they would love to generate funds in a difficult time for the club.