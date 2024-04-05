Arsenal fan and famous presenter Laura Woods found herself at the centre of attention during Liverpool’s recent match against Sheffield United, as her reaction to Alexis Mac Allister’s stunning goal became viral.

Liverpool faced Sheffield United, aiming to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League standings.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring early in the first half but Sheffield United were back level midway in the second half from a Connor Bradley own goal.

But Liverpool restored their lead thanks to a piledriver from Alexis Mac Allister. He smashed the ball in to the top right corner from the edge of the box, a goal reminiscent of a Steven Gerrard classic.

Laura Woods did not look happy seeing Mac Allister give Liverpool the lead

Fans have spotted the reaction of die-hard Arsenal fan, and TNT Sport host, Laura Woods, who was in the attendance, sitting right behind Jurgen Klopp.

When the camera panned at the Liverpool manager following Mac Allister’s goal, to capture the bench’s celebration, Woods was seen, looking visibly dismayed by the turn of events. As Liverpool surged ahead, Woods’ reaction, reflecting on the impact of the goal on her beloved Arsenal, quickly garnered attention on social media.

See her reaction to the goal below:

The benches reaction to Mac Allisters goal ? You okay @laura_woodsy pic.twitter.com/T78fEYkEGg — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) April 4, 2024

Laura woods is devastated pic.twitter.com/mgNElLKuz2 — LEAGUE CHAMPIONS (@iainbeattie3) April 4, 2024

Acknowledging the humorous nature of the situation, Woods responded to Liverpool fans’ viral post with laughing emojis.

With just 8 games left, if Liverpool win all their remaining games, they will win the league. However, with Arsenal and Manchester City breathing down their necks, only 2 and 3 points behind them respectively, it will only take one game for the equation to change.

With all three teams in top form, we could be heading for another nail-biting finish to the season.