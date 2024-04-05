Arsenal eye move for 26-year-old goalkeeper as Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement

In the summer transfer window, Arsenal may try to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper from AC Monza in order to replace Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Michele Di Gregorio, according to a report by the Spanish publication Fichajes.

With questions over Aaron Ramsdale’s future, the Gunners are looking to add a goalkeeper when the summer transfer window opens.

Thus, the North London team have a chance to get the goalkeeper from AC Monza.

Since moving from Inter Milan to AC Monza, Di Gregorio has shown to be one of the top goalkeepers in Serie A.

The Italian goalkeeper, who is from Milan, completed his development at Inter Milan’s youth division but was never able to make an impression on the San Siro first team.

Arsenal goalkeeper target has stepped up

That being said, the 26-year-old played a key role in AC Monza’s quick transition from Serie A promotion to mid-table status.

Di Gregorio has made 138 appearances for Monza thus far, giving up 149 goals while maintaining 52 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, a number of renowned teams have taken notice of the player’s development at the Italian team.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal have made the AC Monza goalkeeper a target.

Arsenal goalkeeper is set to leave in the summer

Aaron Ramsdale may leave the Gunners during the summer transfer window.

Since David Raya joined the North London team and became the first choice goalkeeper, the Englishman’s dissatisfaction has increased this season.

Thus, the 25-year-old may be planning to leave in the summer.

As a result, the Gunners are searching the market for a goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old’s profile has grown significantly over the past several years.

Even if the Italian goalkeeper’s career will advance by joining Arsenal, he will probably spend time as Raya’s back-up at the Emirates Stadium.