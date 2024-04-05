Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing the highly-rated attacker Vakhtang Salia.

According to a report from HITC, the two clubs are hoping to sign the 16-year-old forward, who plays for Dinamo Tbilisi.

The attacker has two goals and two assists across all competitions this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs across Europe.

Salia could develop into an important first-team player for the two English clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Arsenal and Manchester City have done well to nurture talented young players in recent seasons and they could help the 16-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

Vakhtang Salia could fancy Premier League move

Moving to the Premier League will be an exciting step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at a higher level.

Working under managers like Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola will help the youngster develop further. Both managers have done well to nurture young players throughout their managerial careers.

The 16-year-old is expected to force his way into the Georgia national team ahead of the European championships this summer and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Salia could prove to be a quality future investment for both English clubs and they have the financial resources to get the deal done as well.

The 16-year-old must look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities to showcase his abilities and a move to Arsenal or Manchester City would be ideal. Both clubs have shown a willingness to trust in young players if they are good enough.