Arsenal plotting big money move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak

Arsenal are believed to be eyeing up a £100m move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have issues in the centre forward position and believe Isak could help solve those problems.

Newcastle may have to sell one of their marquee players this summer due to problems with Premier League profit and sustainability rules which could provide Arsenal with a chance to swoop in for the Swedish international.

Isak to join Arsenal this summer?

The 24-year-old arrived at St James’ park for £63m from Spanish side Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 has established himself as a regular source of goals for Eddie Howe’s side.

Isak has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and is set to become the first Newcastle striker to score 20 goals in a season since Alan Shearer.

The Sun reports that Arteta’s side are readying a £100m bid for the forward as they look to add a top class striker to their ranks.

The former Sociedad man has comfortably outscored Arsenal’s striker options this season with 14 goals in the Premier League compared to four for Gabriel Jesus, five for Eddie Nketiah and eight for Kai Havertz.

A player of Isak’s quality is likely to have multiple suitors and the report from The Sun adds that Arsenal could face competition from their north London rivals Tottenham who are also interested.

Tottenham have Son Heung-min currently occupying the centre forward role and also have Brazilian Richarlison as an option but they could be looking to spend big on Isak to try and replace Harry Kane.

A player of Isak’s quality is likely to want to play in the Champions League but he did say after the draw with Everton that qualifying for Europe or not wouldn’t effect his future.

Isak will be in action this weekend as Newcastle take on Fulham at Craven Cottage needing a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League alive.