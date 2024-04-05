Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are lining up potential replacements for Aaron Ramsdale, who could leave the club at the end of the season

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of David Raya at the start of the season. The England international needs to play more often at this stage of his career and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Ramsdale will have to be replaced adequately if he moves on in the summer and Arsenal have identified the 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper as a potential option.

David De Gea is currently out of contract and he could be signed on a free transfer. It could prove to be a bargain move for Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

David De Gea would be a quality addition for Arsenal

The Spanish goalkeeper has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he has made over 500 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. The 33-year-old has won the league title with the Red Devils. He has won several other cup competitions with the English club as well.

His experience, winning mentality and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable additions to the Arsenal dressing room. The Gunners are hoping to put together a side capable of winning major trophies consistently and they need leaders like De Gea in the dressing room

Signing him on a free transfer would represent a superb investment. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.