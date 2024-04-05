Aston Villa dealt Jacob Ramsey blow with midfielder ruled out for remainder of the season

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Ramsey has been out of action with a toe injury for a month and will now play no further part this season as Villa try and qualify for the Champions League and win the Europa Conference League.

The 22-year-old has made 21 appearances for Unai Emery’s side this season with 16 of those coming in the Premier League.

Villa dealt blow with Ramsey out for rest of the season

This isn’t the first foot injury that Ramsey has suffered with the midfielder suffering a broken metatarsal with England at the European under-21 Championships last year, whilst a foot injury also affected him in October.

Emery’s side host Brentford this weekend and in quotes picked up by Mail Sport he confirmed Ramsey would play no further part this season.

“Jacob Ramsey is again with some problems in his toe, he is not going to be available for the rest of the season,” Emery explained.

There was more positive news on the injury front with Emery confirming that goalkeeper Emi Martinez and striker Ollie Watkins would be in the squad.

“Emi Martinez and Ollie Watkins could be available tomorrow,’ the Spaniard said.

“We will prepare for the match in the final 24 hours and tomorrow we will know if they’re available and ready to play.

“Emi and Ollie are included in the squad for tomorrow.”

Watkins missed the defeat to Manchester City with a hamstring injury he sustained against Wolves whilst Martinez had to withdraw from the starting line-up due to illness.

Villa are still on course to qualify for the Champions League and currently sit fourth, two points ahead of Spurs who have a game in hand.

It is still unknown if the Premier League will be offered a fifth Champions League spot so Villa will need to do everything they can to make sure they stay in the top four.