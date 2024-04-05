Fear around Elland Road as Atletico Madrid eye move for Leeds forward

Atletico Madrid are among several teams interested in signing Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United and it will be hard for the Championship club to keep the forward if they remain in England’s second division.

Leeds plan to offer the 22-year-old a new deal if they return to the Premier League next season as the Dutch star has been a key element in their promotion push.

Summerville has scored 17 goals and produced a further eight assists across 37 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 campaign as the Whites currently sit in second place.

Should they remain in the Championship, several clubs could make a push for Summerville and according to Graeme Bailey, Atletico Madrid are interested in the Leeds forward, alongside Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, Portuguese giants Porto and a host of English clubs.

The next few weeks will be interesting regarding the future of the 22-year-old at Elland Road but with a contract running until 2026, Leeds have some leverage and will at least get a big fee out of any potential sale.