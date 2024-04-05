28-year-old attacker wants Tottenham move in the summer

Timo Werner reportedly has no future at RB Leipzig and is eager to move permanently to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, according to Sport Bild.

The forward joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window from RB Leipzig, with many people thinking his move back to the Premier League will not work.

But the Lilywhites have certainly made a great move by adding another reliable attacking option to their lineup at no additional expense.

Werner has been a hit at Tottenham

The former Chelsea attacker has made 10 league appearances since his move and he has made five goal contributions as Spurs are fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

Bild state that Spurs would need to exercise the €17 million (£14.5 million) option to sign Werner by June 14 in order to confirm what has previously been reported by other publications.

The explanation is that the Bundesliga team established this early deadline so they could know for sure what the forward’s future holds and arrange their summer business accordingly.

Tottenham manager has praised Werner and how he has helped the team since his move in January.

The Spurs manager said, as quoted by Football.London:

“I think he’s been really important.

“You can only imagine if we didn’t bring him in in January, it would have been a much bigger burden on the other players in the group. Particularly when Sonny was away as well.

“We threw him in straight away. And when you come in in January, especially for someone like Timo, standing as a mature player, he’s not a young player we’ve brought in to develop, we’re bringing him in to make an impact, and I think he has made an impact for us.”

Werner is genuinely interested in joining Tottenham

According to the report, the 28-year-old “definitely wants to stay” at Tottenham after this season, but there hasn’t been any contact lately between Leipzig and the Lilywhites.

Werner’s move to Spurs looks like a certainty now and the transfer fee being mentioned for him proves that he will be a bargain signing for the Premier League club.