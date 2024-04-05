Barcelona discard potential managerial target and make definitive stance

Barcelona are one of a number of teams around Europe that will be looking for a new manager this summer.

A few weeks ago, just as Jurgen Klopp did at Liverpool, Xavi Hernandez publicly announced that he’d had enough.

That he was fed up with not being able to please everyone and he was to resign at the end of the season.

Whilst the Catalan outfit haven’t been at their best for long periods this season, they’ve done remarkably well since Xavi’s announcement, perhaps evidencing that there is a team there worthy of salvaging.

Barcelona have discarded Ruben Amorim as Xavi’s replacement

Indeed, they’re still in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and a win in El Clasico in a few weeks time would put them in touching distance of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

It’s perhaps to that end why Sport are reporting that the club are going out on a limb to try and persuade Xavi to reconsider.

Furthermore, they have discarded the possibility of hiring Sporting’s well-respected manager, Ruben Amorim, who was believed to be the favourite to replace Xavi.

Given that to this point Xavi has stuck steadfastly to his guns, Barca are playing a dangerous game by waiting until the end of the season to see if they can get him to change his mind.

If not, the Catalans run the risk of scrambling around for a new manager in the first few weeks of the summer break in order to get the right person in, which is hardly the best preparation for pre-season and a new campaign in 2024/25.

For now, full focus has to be on the job in hand. Everything is in play at this point so the least that Xavi’s players can do is go all out to succeed in both competitions.

Better to try and fail than not to try at all. Who knows, they might even surprise everyone…