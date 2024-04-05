Thursday night was another tough one in Man United’s season as the Red Devils threw away three points after conceding two late goals to Chelsea and it doesn’t get any easier for Erik ten Hag’s men as Liverpool show up to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Cole Palmer scored goals in the 99th and 100th minutes to make it 4-3 to the London club and the result will only ramp up the pressure further on Ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet for United on Thursday and following the disappointing result, the captain of the Manchester club made a big statement ahead of the Liverpool clash.

The Portuguese star claimed that he does not need to say anything to his teammates about the magnitude of his side’s Premier League clash with Liverpool this weekend and said that “it is a problem” if he does.

“It’s a big game,” said Fernandes via the Liverpool Echo. “I don’t need to say anything [to my teammates]. If I need to say anything it’s a problem because this is a massive club”.

Will Bruno Fernandes and Man United show up against Liverpool?

Although Fernandes seems to suggest that it won’t be a problem for Man United’s players to get up for the Liverpool match but with this group, it is possible.

Ten Hag’s men were brilliant in the FA Cup clash but it is hard to see them repeating that feat as Liverpool contributed to their own downfall on that day by not taking their chances.

Although things are not looking good for the Manchester club in the league, fans of Man United will demand a performance as taking points off of Liverpool would have a big impact on their Premier League title aspirations.