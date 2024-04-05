Mikel Arteta says key Arsenal star has “gone through a lot” over the last two or three years

Mikel Arteta has stated that star man Bukayo Saka will be very decisive for Arsenal over the crucial coming weeks and that the winger has been kicked a lot over the last two or three years.

The England star is currently out with a muscle issue which was sustained during the Gunners’ goalless draw at Manchester City last weekend.

That resulted in Saka missing Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Luton Town on Wednesday night and Arteta will hope to have the 22-year-old for the remainder of the campaign as the winger is a crucial player for the North London outfit.

The England international has produced 16 goals and a further 13 assists across 38 matches this season but could miss out again at the weekend as Arsenal travel to Brighton ahead of a massive Champions League clash with Bayern Munich next week.

Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Bukayo Saka

Speaking ahead of the Brighton match this weekend, Arteta has stated that Saka will be a crucial player for Arsenal across the rest of the season and that he is used to getting kicked over the last two or three years.

“I’m super positive,” the Gunners boss said during his Friday press conference via The Independent about the winger making a decisive impact. “I think he’s going to fly and be so decisive.”

“He’s so strong, how much he wants it. How excited he is about what is coming. He wants to be there, and he’s getting better and better.

“It’s normal to have little niggles, you have kicks. He’s gone through a lot of that in the last two or three years, and look at the way he is performing.”

Saka is one of the best players in the Premier League and will need to get used to being kicked as that is the only way some players can stop him. It has happened to many greats in the past but Arteta will just be hoping that it doesn’t result in the 22-year-old missing games.