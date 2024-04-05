Burnley face points deduction risk as new documents published

Burnley FC
Posted by

Following the release of their 2022–23 financial statements, Burnley will need to take steps to prevent such financial lapses in the future, sources have informed Football Insider.

Following their relegation to the Championship, the club’s turnover was halved to £65 million, with an overall loss of £28 million, according to the records released this week.

Burnley face financial crisis after increase in debt

The club’s bank loans have increased to £70 million, according to the documents, bringing its total debt to £81 million, up from £53 million in their 2021–22 accounts.

There is a huge risk of the club going into financial trouble because of their high debt if they are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Repayment of a £65 million loan from MSD Holdings, which was obtained at the club’s acquisition in 2020 and is due by 2027, is currently underway.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.
More Stories / Latest News
“May be enough” – Pundit thinks Ten Hag’s job could be safe if he achieves two things
Pundit urges manager to fulfil ‘his destiny’ and replace Klopp at Liverpool
Collymore’s column: Why Liverpool can’t give up on Xabi Alonso, Sunday’s game is a must-win for Erik Ten Hag and which two England stars can guide Three Lions to Euros 2024 glory

Due to a £26 million profit in their 2021–22 accounts, Burnley are not immediately in danger of breaking any financial laws; nonetheless, action is now required to help the club avoid future infractions and possible point punishments.

Burnley face threat of relegation from Premier League

With seven matches remaining for them in the Premier League this season, Burnley are sitting in 19th place, six points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th place.

At this stage, relegation for them is looking highly likely and they have to be prepared to face the financial consequences that come with it.

Because of the significant drop in broadcast fees between the divisions, Burnley’s relegation this season is expected to bring about another season of severe losses.

More Stories Burnley FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.