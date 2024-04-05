The 2023-24 FA Cup is approaching its dramatic climax so we’ve taken a look at how to get hold of FA Cup tickets.

Four teams remain and with the competition’s two semi-finals scheduled for later this month, fans of Manchester City, Chelsea, Coventry and Manchester United will all be hoping their team can reach May’s illustrious showpiece final at Wembley.

Buy FA Cup Tickets

FA Cup semi-final matchups:

The first of the two semi-finals, both of which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, will see Manchester City take on Chelsea on Saturday 20th April, 2024 with kick-off set for 5:15 p.m. (UK time).

Coventry vs Manchester United is the second semi-final and is scheduled to take place on Sunday 21st April, 2024 with kick-off booked for 3:30 p.m. (UK time).

The final will take place on Sunday 25th May, 2024. The FA have yet to confirm the game’s kick-off time.

Where to buy FA Cup tickets to the Semi-Finals:

Tickets to FA Cup matches are provided by the participating clubs. Chelsea members will be able to purchase tickets ranging from £30 to £120 through the club website. Similarly, tickets for Man City supporters can be found for the same price here.

Tickets from club sites sell out fast so fans who have not been able to secure tickets through their respective clubs and don’t wish to join the prawn sandwich brigade can still bag themselves a ticket to their team’s semi-final through Live Football Tickets.

Buy Manchester City vs Chelsea tickets

Buy Coventry vs Manchester United tickets

How much do they cost?

FA Cup tickets through club websites cost between £30 and £120 per adult.

Tickets from Live Football Tickets to the first semi-final between Man City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium start from £66.00 and £265.00 for Man United’s semi-final against Coventry.

FA Cup tickets, both group and individual purchases, can be made directly from Live Football Tickets.

Supporters can choose from a variety of seating options including within the exclusive and VIP Bobby Moore section.

There is also a 150% money-back guarantee for tickets purchased through Live Football Tickets.

FA Cup final tickets:

As soon as more information is released about tickets to the FA Cup Final, this section will be updated.