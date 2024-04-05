Champions League qualification won’t solve Tottenham’s problems claims Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that qualifying for the Champions League won’t solve all Tottenham’s problems.

Spurs are in the hunt for Champions League qualification and sit fifth, two points behind fourth placed Aston Villa, but do have a game in hand.

There still remains the possibility that fifth place could earn qualification to the Champions League through the Uefa coefficient, and Thursday night’s defeat for Manchester United means it’s likely to be a straight fight between Villa and Spurs.

Will Champions League qualification solve Tottenham’s problems?

Spurs recorded a loss of £87m this week and the Australian was quick to explain that he isn’t judged on the balance sheet at the end of the year.

The north London club are believed to be in a healthy financial position and qualification for Europe’s premier club competition would further enhance that.

The former Celtic manager will be hoping chairman Daniel Levy invests some of that money into the playing squad this summer to give Spurs a squad capable of competing in the Champions League not just taking part.

Speaking in his pre match press conference ahead of this weekend’s home game against Nottingham Forest, Postecoglou was keen to stress that he doesn’t need to worry about the financial pressure of Champions League qualification.

“My role is not to worry about the financial pressure of making Champions League”, he said.

“It is to create a squad that hopefully can compete in the Champions League and keep improving in the Premier League and have success in the cup competitions.”

The 58-year-old also made it clear that the financial rewards should not be the reason that teams want to qualify for the Champions League.

“That’s where I differentiate” , the Australian added.

“Of course, if you’re not going to win the league, get into the Champions League because of the financial rewards but that’s not the measure.

“How much money you make is not why you get into the Champions League, it is what you do with that money. Do you build on it? Do you build a squad or do you say because we’re in the Champions League next year, we’ll be great?

“But the money that comes with it gives you a chance to build more aggressively or do it more quickly.”