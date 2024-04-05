“This is Chelsea, coward” – Fans won’t believe what Enzo Fernández said to Mason Mount

Enzo Fernández and Mason Mount had a heated exchange during Chelsea’s dramatic 4-3 win over Man United on Thursday night and fans of the Blues won’t believe what the World Cup winner said to their former player.

Two very late goals from Cole Palmer secured all three points for the West London club and it moves them up to tenth in the Premier League table. The defeat puts even more pressure on Man United manager Erik ten Hag but that is just one of many storylines to emerge from the match.

Another was the heated exchange between Fernández and former Chelsea star, Mason Mount, towards the end of the clash and the Argentine star had a few choice words for the Englishman which fans of the Blues will love.

According to ESPN’s SportsCenter, the World Cup winner said to the Man United player: “This is Chelsea, you c*nt, coward, coward, coward.”

Chelsea fans will love the passion Fernández shows for their club’s badge especially when it was directed at Mount, who left the London club last summer and was booed upon his return to Stamford Bridge.

Why did Enzo Fernández say this to the former Chelsea star?

It is unclear what prompted Fernández to say this to Mount but it doesn’t take a genius to work out that the Argentine star was not happy about something.

Either way, Chelsea fans would have loved it as they greeted the Man United midfielder’s introduction to the game at Stamford Bridge with jeers and boos as some Blues supporters appeared to believe the Englishman was something of a ‘traitor’ for joining one of their biggest rivals.

Others will criticise the Argentina star’s actions but all this is just part of the game and has been seen for many years.