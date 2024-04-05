Chelsea are keen on signing the Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has the attributes to develop into a top-class defender. Barcelona could be forced to sell the young defender in the summer because of their financial problems and they will demand a fee of around €15-20 million for him.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the young defender and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal. Clubs like Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are keen on the player as well.

Chelsea have looked quite vulnerable defensively the season and they will need to tighten up at the back if they want to climb up the table and push for trophies in the coming seasons. Experienced defender Thiago Silva will leave the club in the summer when his contract expires and they will need to replace him adequately.

Mikayil Faye would be a future investment for Chelsea

Faye could be a quality long-term addition for the Londoners. The 19-year-old could be excited about the possibility of competing in the Premier League next season, and regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Chelsea have done well to nurture talented young players in recent years and they could help the Barcelona defender achieve his true potential. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level against the best attackers in the world.