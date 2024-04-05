Cristiano Ronaldo’s social media post goes viral after Man United defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo received harsh criticism from Manchester United supporters for his social media post shortly after the team’s loss to Chelsea on Thursday.

The Old Trafford legend has come under fire for seemingly taking pleasure in his old team’s bad luck at Stamford Bridge by posting a lighthearted two-word remark practically immediately after the final whistle.

Cole Palmer scored in the 100th and 101st against Man United to complete a dramatic comeback for Chelsea in one of the matches of the season.

Soon after the terrible conclusion for his former team, Ronaldo caused a stir when he posted his image on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to enjoy his former team’s misery

The 39-year-old was beaming as he glanced at his phone next to a Saudi Arabian flag while sporting an Al-Nassr tracksuit and headgear.

He added a green love heart and the words “happy days” as a caption to the photo.

As the dramatic outcome set in, his social media activity served to further inflame the wounds of Man United supporters on the internet.

Man United manager ten Hag had a fall out with Cristiano Ronaldo

The theory that it was a crude jab against Ten Hag has some merit.

Only a few months into his tenure as manager, ten Hag’s relationship with Ronaldo soured in November 2022 as he pushed for an exit from the club.

The Man United legend left the club on a bad note after rejoining them with great hope and opportunity to start another successful chapter at Old Trafford.

How some fans reacted to his post

One fan wrote: “My GOAT mocking Ten Hag.”

An upset Man United fan wrote: “now put your world cup on the table.”

While a Ronaldo fan wrote: “Ten Haag can’t blame you any more.”