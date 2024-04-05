Tottenham hero claims he doesn’t care if Ange Postecoglou doesn’t like him

Ange Postecoglou has been a thrilling appointment for Tottenham this season and having failed to make it under the Australian coach, Eric Dier has opened up about his relationship with the Spurs boss.

Centre-back was a position Tottenham wanted to address last summer and brought in Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg. The Dutch star struck up an effective partnership with Cristian Romero from the get-go and they were immediately Postecoglou’s first-choice pairing.

As a result, Eric Dier received very little game time as his new Australian coach did not trust him. The Englishman was essentially frozen out before making the move to Bayern Munich in January.

The defender left Tottenham having made an incredible 365 appearances for the North London side and the player has now spoken about his relationship with Postecoglou following his Spurs exit.

Eric Dier speaks about his relationships with Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou

Speaking to The Athletic in a recent interview, Dier has said that he did not take any of Postecoglou’s decisions personally and would love to sit down with him one day for a chat.

“I didn’t take it personally, him not playing me. If he doesn’t like me, it’s not a problem for me. Lots of people won’t like me, lots of people like me, it’s irrelevant,” the Bayern Munich star said.

“I try to look at it through my own point of view: do I like the manager, for who he is as a person, and the way he is as a coach? It doesn’t matter to me if I’m playing or not. And I really, really enjoyed working under him, and I learned a hell of a lot. I’d love to sit down and talk to him now.

“I have so many questions — about the way he does certain things and why he does them. Hopefully, one day, I’ll be able to.”