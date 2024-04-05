Erik ten hag admits it will be difficult for Manchester United to qualify for the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag has admitted it will be difficult for Manchester United to qualify for the Champions League after their incredible defeat to Chelsea on Thursday night.

The Red Devils were leading 3-2 with 99 minutes on the clock and had come back from 2-0 down, but still managed to lose as Cole Palmer scored in the tenth and 11th minutes of added time in a wild ending at Stamford Bridge.

It was the second time in five days that United had dropped points due to late goals as they also conceded an injury time equaliser against Brentford.

Can Manchester United qualify for the Champions League?

Champions League qualification could be critical for Ten Hag if he is going to keep his job at Old Trafford next season.

United are now 11 points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand and nine points behind Tottenham, but have an inferior goal difference to both teams.

The 54-year-old admitted that his team will probably need to win all of their remaining league games if they are to have any chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

In quotes picked up by Mail Sport Ten Hag said: “I think so, yeah.

“In stoppage time this week, we have dropped five points. It’s very expensive. The points are getting more expensive because the games are running out and we know that.

“We have to catch up and we are now many points behind, so it will be difficult. But we will keep fighting and I’m sure you see, our team, they have character.

“They are resilient and I’m sure they will be there on Sunday, to be in the fight against Liverpool.”

The Old Trafford outfit endured a miserable Champions League campaign this season and finished bottom of their group which contained Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Dutchman with title chasing Liverpool visiting Old Trafford on Sunday and any more dropped points could see United looking down rather than up the table.