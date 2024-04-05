According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still a huge fan of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and thinks the player might be ideal for his team.

The Spain international’s contract contains a €60 million release clause.

Although he is not eager to leave the La Liga team in the summer, he is still interested in joining a major team should the chance arise.

After adding Declan Rice to their squad last summer, Arsenal are anticipated to strengthen their midfield even more this summer.

However, it is unclear if they will be willing to shell out the dough for a player who isn’t assured a spot in the starting lineup.

Arsenal manager highly rates Zubimendi

“From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of Martin Zubimendi,” Romano said on his YouTube channel last night.

“He believes Zubimendi is a very talented midfielder and could be perfect for any club around the world, so Zubimendi remains one – not the only one – on Arsenal’s list, and there will be others for sure.”

If Jorginho decides to leave, Arsenal will be forced to make a serious move for Zubimendi.

While Albert Sambi Lokonga is making an impression while on loan at Luton Town, Arteta seems to have moved on from him after informing him that he wasn’t part of his plans for this season last summer.

The Spanish midfielder can be useful for the Gunners

Zubimendi’s exceptional skills and talents make him a suitable candidate for the position, therefore adding another midfield player may be in the works.

This season, the 25-year-old has played in both defensive and central midfield, contributing four goals and an assist in 29 La Liga contests thus far.

He would form a formidable partnership with Rice, who has been an instant success at the Emirates Stadium and has been crucial in Arsenal’s impressive form this season.