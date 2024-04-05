Former Premier League striker is open to join Man United if big move fails

If Real Madrid decide not to extend Joselu’s loan, the Spanish attacker would reportedly consider the opportunity to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils are thinking about adding striker Joselu to their squad during the summer transfer window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones, via GiveMeSport.

Joselu has experience of playing in the Premier League, although he was not very successful.

In just 68 appearances for Newcastle and Stoke in the English top division, the Spanish striker scored 10 goals.

Joselu has scored 13 goals in 39 games in all competitions this season, demonstrating his value to Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

The striker wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu, but he may not have the last say in the matter.

They may be able to purchase him for as little as £1.2 million.

Joselu is being targeted to ease the load of Hojlund

Man United have looked at the opportunity to sign the 34-year-old attacker as they want an experienced striker who can partner Rasmus Hojlund and help him in his development.

With Real Madrid preparing to welcome Endrick and Kylian Mbappe this summer, a move for Joselu is unlikely for the La Liga leaders.

Joselu may be open to returning to the Premier League since his future is still up in the air.

The attacker hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of joining Man United before the 2024–25 season, despite his continued determination to stay at Real Madrid.

Man United want to sign an experienced striker

He scored five goals in 10 games for Luis de la Fuente as a regular for Spain after earning his first call-up the last year, and he will likely be the team’s main offensive option at the Euros in Germany.

Should Man United decide to sign the experienced attacker, the move would have to materialise after the Euros this summer.

Man United have made similar moves for experienced strikers in the past and they could consider the move seriously.