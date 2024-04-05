Tottenham Hotspur signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario at the start of the season and he has established himself as a key player for the club.

However, the Italian goalkeeper has shown vulnerability when it comes to dealing with set pieces. He was recently involved in an error against West Ham United and ended up costing his side two points.

His failure to deal with the pressure from opposition players and collect the ball properly allowed Kurt Zouma to score.

Vicario has been criticised previously this season as well for his frailties when it comes to dealing with aerial balls.

Former West Ham player Shaka Hislop has now revealed that the goalkeeper is holding Tottenham back and he will need to improve in the coming seasons.

He said on ESPN: “He simply isn’t strong enough to bump players out of the way. West Ham aren’t going to move anybody – they are staying in the six-yard box, challenging Vicario. Spurs are on a hiding to nothing, with Vicario.”

There is no doubt that he is a reliable shot-stopper and he has been quite impressed with the ball at his feet. However, he will need to cut out the weaknesses from his game in order to thrive at this level.

Tottenham will be disappointed to have dropped points against West Ham, especially at this stage of the season. They are desperate for Champions League qualification and Aston Villa are already ahead of them in the league table.

Vicario will be fully aware of the fact that his performance was below par against the Hammers and the Italian will be looking to bounce back strongly in the coming weeks.