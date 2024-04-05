Jamie Carragher mocks Manchester United as Gary Neville’s ‘billion pound bottle jobs’ comment comes back to bite him 

Jamie Carragher was quick to mock Manchester United and Gary Neville after Manchester United’s shock defeat to Chelsea.

The thrilling match saw Chelsea take two early goals courtesy of Gallagher and Palmer, only for Manchester United to mount a spirited comeback, levelling the score with quick goals from Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes before half-time.

United then surged ahead in the 67th minute with Garnacho’s second goal, appearing poised for a remarkable victory.

However, in a dramatic finale, Diogo Dalot conceded a penalty in the 97th minute that allowed Palmer to equalise, before sealing Chelsea’s victory with a deflected strike that found the back of the net just moments later.

Jamie Carragher uses Gary Neville’s famous punchline to mock Manchester United

Reacting to the unexpected turn of events, Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to mock Manchester United and Gary Neville, referring to them as “The billion-pound bottle jobs.”

The phrase, originally coined by Neville himself during commentary on Chelsea’s loss to Liverpool in the League Cup final, was repurposed by Carragher to taunt United following United’s bottle job at Stamford Bridge.

The billion pound bottle jobs? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 4, 2024

