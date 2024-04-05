Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool and Man United fans to “show a bit of class” on Sunday after disgusting FA Cup clash

The next challenge in Liverpool’s pursuit of the Premier League title sees them travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face rivals Man United and Jurgen Klopp has addressed the topic of tragedy chanting before the match.

Last month, the two Premier League giants played out a thrilling game in the FA Cup which saw Erik ten Hag’s team advance to the semi-finals with a 4-3 win in extra-time.

The action on the pitch was everything that is good with football, however, what happened in the strands that day was the total opposite.

Fans of Man United were clearly heard directing tragedy chants at Liverpool fans and one man went viral over his horrific mocking of the Hillsborough tragedy.

Greater Manchester Police made eight arrests in relation to that match and ahead of the weekend’s fixture, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has asked both sets of fans to “show a bit of class”.

Jurgen Klopp has a message for Liverpool and Man United fans

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match with Man United on Sunday, Klopp was asked about tragedy chanting after what happened the last time the two clubs met at Old Trafford.

“There are different aspects but one aspect is that I don’t hear it, honestly, when I am on the sideline but I get told it happens and that is obviously not great,” the Liverpool boss said during his press conference on Friday via This is Anfield.

“But in general it is just helpful that we educate our kids in specific things: respect, understanding, all these kinds of things.

“I just see it that way that two of the biggest clubs in the world, let’s just show a bit of class in these moments.

“So don’t sing this or that, just show class, have a fight on the pitch, let’s just play football, if you want be happy, if you lose, whatever but besides all of that just show a bit of class, that would be my wish really for all of us.”

Many people will be keeping their ears open on Sunday to see if any tragedy chanting occurs as this is an element of football that needs to be eliminated.