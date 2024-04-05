Jurgen Klopp makes substitution claim after taking off Mo Salah in Liverpool win

Jurgen Klopp acknowledged that Liverpool’s performance was enhanced in the victory over Sheffield United by the substitution of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian was taken off in the second half when the game was in the balance, with the score 1-1 at that stage.

The Liverpool attacker looked upset with the decision for his manager and he did not hide his feelings as he made his way to the Liverpool bench.

Darwin Nunez gave the Reds the lead early on, but Conor Bradley’s own goal tied the score.

About the hour mark, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott took the places of Salah and Ryan Gravenberch, in a move that was surprising for many.

Liverpool changes had huge impact on the match

Klopp’s tactical choice paid off as Liverpool got better in the last half hour.

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo were substituted in for Dominic Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez, who also helped re-energise the team.

Alexis Mac Allister’s spectacular goal with just 13 minutes left gave Liverpool the lead again. The game ended spectacularly as Gakpo scored a late goal to complete the win.

After the match, Klopp told TNT Sports: “Our general game until I think we made the changes was not great.

“That’s what we have to admit.

“It’s tricky, we had such a low block [from Sheffield United] but you have to do better. I’m really pleased for Cody [Gakpo] who came on and was incredibly good on the ball, scored a wonderful goal. Robbo [Andy Robertson] good, Harvey [Elliott] good, Curtis [Jones] good.

“They were really helpful and that’s how it is; you have to change games from the bench when needed and so I’m really happy with that.”

Liverpool face Man United next

The win puts Liverpool back on top of the table with Arsenal in second place and Manchester City in third place.

The Reds have a two point lead at the top of the Premier League table and they have their destiny in their own hands.

Klopp’s men travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United in a crucial match for the title race.

The German manager would be hoping to beat Liverpool’s bitter rivals in what would be his final game against Man United.