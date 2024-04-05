Leeds and Southampton set to battle it out for Portuguese midfielder

Leeds United are believed to be interested in signing midfielder Samu from Portuguese club Vizela.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is the captain of Vizela who sit second bottom of the Portuguese league.

Samu has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season and has scored four goals and provided two assists.

Could Samu join Leeds?

Samu would be available on a free transfer and if Leeds were to return to the Premier League then they would instantly become a more attractive proposition for players.

Manager Daniel Farke has used a lot of youngsters this season and Leeds have had a very strong strong campaign with the Whites currently second in the Championship.

There are a number of talented midfielders in the Leeds squad, perhaps none more so than Archie Gray but it will be vital that the Whites add enough bodies to the squad if they go up to give them the best chance of staying in the division.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that Leeds are facing competition from Championship rivals Southampton for Samu’s signature.

The fact that the Saints have dropped out of the Championship title race and will seemingly have to settle for a place in the play-offs could hand Leeds the edge in any potential transfer tussle.

The Whites have also been linked with a move for former midfielder Kalvin Phillips who left for Manchester City in a deal worth £50m in the summer of 2022.

Samu would represent a much cheaper alternative to Phillips but his lack of experience in any of Europe’s top five leagues could be a potential problem.

Leeds face a trip to Coventry this weekend knowing they can’t afford any slip ups in the title race with just two points covering the top three with six games remaining and only two automatic promotion places available.