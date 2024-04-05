Leicester City eye the signing of Premier League striker in his prime

Leicester City are currently pushing hard to return to the Premier League and should they gain promotion over the coming weeks, a move for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah could be on the cards.

The Foxes have led the Championship for the majority of the season but after a drop in form, Enzo Maresca’s side are now third in the League. But they are only a point behind second, boasting an extra game with six matches to go.

Should the 2016 Premier League champions achieve their goal, they will need to add players to compete in the English top flight and according to Football Transfers, Leicester have joined the race to sign Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah but face competition from Brentford and Crystal Palace.

The North London club may need to sell players this summer before adding to their squad and the striker has been added to their transfer list.

Arsenal are said to be seeking a fee in the region of £35m, which may hamper the Foxes’ hopes of signing the player but with the future of Jamie Vardy said to be uncertain, the Championship outfit may go down the Nketiah route.

The 24-year-old is a proven Premier League goalscorer in his prime but needs minutes to show what he can do to the fullest extent. The Englishman would be a great option for Leicester but a lot needs to happen before the Foxes make their move.