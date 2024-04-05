Liverpool open talks with in-demand manager to replace Klopp

There are only a few weeks left before the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool will end, so it’s in the Reds best interests to ensure that they have a replacement lined up sooner rather than later.

It was felt that Xabi Alonso would be the perfect candidate given his playing background, however, the former Liverpool ace has already announced that he intends to spend another season in charge at Bayer Leverkusen.

That has left the way clear for two other names that have been regularly mentioned in dispatches; Brighton and Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting’s Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool have already begun talks with Amorim

It is the latter that Liverpool appear to be a little further along the road with, as Foot Mercato note that the Anfield-based outfit have already opened talks with the 39-year-old tactician.

One stumbling block to any deal could be a €20m release clause payable if Liverpool want to secure their number one target – significantly more than De Zerbi’s £12m/£13m clause.

Where the Brighton man perhaps has the edge too is that he already has a wealth of experience in the English top-flight and has consistently got decent performances and results from his side.

Amorim, though very highly rated, has only managed Casa Pia, Braga and Sporting, none of which could be compared with the task of ensuring continuity of success at Liverpool, with respect.

That said, his Sporting outfit have been winning plaudits across the continent for the way in which they’ve played in Europe over the past couple of seasons, so there’s some justification that the Portuguese does have experience at the highest level of the game.

As long as supporters are willing to give him time to get his feet under the table – as they did with Jurgen Klopp – it’s a move that could make sense.