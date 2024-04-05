This summer, Crycensio Summerville is being pursued by a number of teams, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Up to eight teams are reportedly monitoring the Leeds United attacker in anticipation of a possible transfer bid, according to HITC.

Summerville has garnered significant recognition for his contributions to Daniel Farke’s team this season, as the Dutchman has been instrumental in the Whites’ pursuit of automatic promotion.

Dutchman’s impressive form has attracted Liverpool and Spurs

The 22-year-old has already assisted eight goals and scored 17 goals in the Championship this season, helping the Yorkshire team aim for a top two finish.

With only a few games left, he is Leeds’ leading scorer in the division and will be crucial to the team throughout the final stretch.

Many teams from around Europe and England have dispatched scouts to observe Summerville’s performances in further detail this season.

Liverpool face competition to sign Summerville

The winger has drawn the attention of several teams, including West Ham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Spurs.

In past transfer windows, Brighton and Aston Villa were mooted as possible suitors for Summerville, who ultimately decided to stay at Leeds.

There isn’t an urgent need to cash in because the forward’s contract with the team expires in the summer of 2026.

Leeds may not be able to retain one of their best players if they are unable to get promoted.

Summerville is also of interest to major European teams like FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, and Bayer Leverkusen.

The Championship club wants to keep the player

Leeds want to put an end to this transfer rumour by negotiating a deal with the player soon.

If promotion to the Premier League is confirmed in the upcoming weeks, the Yorkshire club intends to consider a new contract.

The Championship club have six games remaining and are now ranked second in the league, but third-placed Leicester City have a match coming up.