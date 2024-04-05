29-year-old Man City star offered to Euro giants Real Madrid

In light of his links to Barcelona, Jorge Mendes is said to have made an offer to Real Madrid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Bernardo Silva, according to a report by the Spanish publication Don Diario.

The player’s representatives and the La Liga champions are discussing a potential summer transfer window move.

However, Jorge Mendes has made a €58 million offer to Real Madrid for the Manchester City playmaker.

Since moving from AS Monaco to Manchester City in July 2017, Silva has established himself as one of the top performers in the Premier League.

Because of his technical skill and ball control, Pep Guardiola has relied on the Portuguese international as a reliable player, especially when the situation has become tougher.

There have been instances where Guardiola has not selected the 29-year-old as his first choice.

Though he has frequently hinted at leaving the Etihad, a departure has never happened.

Man City star has been a huge success at the club

With the Premier League club, the former AS Monaco playmaker has won every title, including the treble last season.

But for a few years now, he’s been itching to start a new journey.

He could have the chance during the summer transfer window because Barcelona are eager to sign him.

However, the agent of the player has offered the player to Barcelona’s arch rivals Real Madrid.

Last summer, Barcelona thought about signing the Man City star. However, a move for the versatile midfielder never happened since the Blaugrana lacked the financial stability to make such a deal.

Barcelona and Real Madrid face competition for Silva

Real Madrid may be able to create room in their attacking and midfield positions for the Man City playmaker.

Thus, a deal may materialize given that Mendes is providing them the opportunity to sign the Portuguese international for €58 million.

Paris Saint-Germain may present fierce competition for Silva for Barcelona and Real Madrid.