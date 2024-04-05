Erik Ten Hag is one of the favourites to lose his job next.

The Dutchman, despite lifting last season’s Carabao Cup, is on the verge of being sacked following a hugely disappointing follow-up campaign.

After crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and being eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Newcastle, Manchester United’s only hopes of silverware hinge on the FA Cup, but with either Chelsea or Manchester City guaranteed to make the final, the Red Devils remain the competition’s underdogs.

Erik Ten Hag expected to leave Man United at end of season

Ten Hag’s problems extend far beyond cup competitions though – the Dutchman’s woes have been accelerated by his team’s league form, which sees them sixth in the table and 11 points off the top four with just eight games left to play.

United’s latest defeat came at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino’s underperforming Chelsea. The Red Devils suffered a damaging 4-3 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night despite leading 3-2 with just two minutes left to play.

Consequently, with their season all but over and performances continuing to disappoint, according to the Independent, there is now a ‘widespread feeling in football’ that United, whose sporting operations are led by new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, ‘have already made their decision that Ten Hag will go in the summer’.

Since the start of the season, Ten Hag has averaged just 1.60 points per game in all competitions — a huge decline in comparison with their league rivals, and failure to get a good result against Liverpool on Sunday would not only see that average decrease further, but could ultimately lead to the 54-year-old being dismissed one year before his contract expires.