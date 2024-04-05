Manchester United have been linked with a move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Italian club and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to sign a quality defender and the Brazilian could prove to be a superb addition. A report from Tuttosport claims that the defender is unlikely to be sold below a price of €70 million and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up.

The Italian giants are already preparing for his departure and they are looking at potential replacements. Apparently, they are keeping tabs on the Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande as an alternative option.

Gleison Bremer could improve Man United

Bremer has proven himself in Italy over the years and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League. Manchester United need to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for trophies and return to the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian will certainly help them improve defensively and he could form a quality partnership with players like Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

The South American has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and it will be interesting to see if they are ready to break the bank for the Brazilian. €70 million is a premium price to pay but the Brazilian certainly has the ability to justify the investment in the coming seasons.